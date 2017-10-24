One killed in Monday night crash on Highway 99 near 156th Street Southwest

A 29-year-old Lynnwood man was killed after crashing into another vehicle on Highway 99 in Lynnwood Monday night just before 11 p.m.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 52-year-old man from Edmonds, was uninjured.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the first vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 99 near 156th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. He was traveling at “a high rate of speed.”

The second vehicle was also travelling southbound on Highway 99 in the area. The first vehicle struck the second vehicle along its side.

The collision caused both vehicles to hit utility poles, according to a WSP report.

The driver of the first vehicle died. The driver of the second vehicle was taken home by a state trooper.

PUD crews were in the area Tuesday morning repairing a transformer pole that was struck. According to a tweet by Snohomish County PUD, one lane of southbound Highway 99 will be blocked while crews work. They are expected to finish around noon Tuesday.