Open house discussing improvements to Maple Road/Ash Way intersection March 15

As many commuters know, the Maple Road and Ash Way intersection near Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood floods multiple times a year. Snohomish County and the City of Lynnwood are partnering on a construction project to help ease the flooding and will host an open house to discuss the plans. The project is focused on:

Raising the intersection to ease flooding issues,

Reconstructing approximately 700 feet of Maple Road and 600 feet of Ash Way/ Interurban Trail by building a concrete roadway on top of steel support pilings,

Installing new fish-passable culverts on Maple Road and Ash Way.

Maple Rd and Ash Way Intersection and Drainage Improvements Project Open House:

When: Stop by any time between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, March 15. There will be no formal presentations.

Where: Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.

Why: Meet with Snohomish County Public Works and city of Lynnwood staff to learn about the intersection and drainage improvements, along with the detour route for commuters while the roadway is closed for construction.

For more information about the Maple Rd and Ash Way Intersection and Drainage Improvements, visit the project websites: