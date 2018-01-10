Owner sought for dog recovering in Lynnwood after hit by car in Edmonds

1 of 2

Update: The owner has been found, according to posts on Lost Dogs of Snohomish County and on our Facebook page.

This dog is recovering at Veterinary Specialty Center in Lynnwood after being hit by a car at Highway 99 and 212th Street Southwest in Edmonds Wednesday. He was wearing a plaid collar/vest but was not wearing tags, so a passerby took him to the vet.

If you have information about the dog, call VSC at 425-697-6106 or contact the Lost Dogs of Snohomish County no. 1 Facebook page administrator here.