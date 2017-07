The victim of a package theft in the 5200 block of 188th Street Southwest captured the incident on his home surveillance system and is seeking the identity of the thief.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, according to Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty.

If you recognize the person in the video, you are asked to contact Lynnwood Police at 425-744-6900 and reference case number 17-24049.