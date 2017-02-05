Parents, community invited to ESD social emotional learning program open house Feb. 9

The Edmonds School District is hosting an open house Feb. 9 so that parents, staff and community members can learn more about what the district has been doing in the area of social emotional learning, and a related program for preschool-third grade students.

Attendees are invited to attend one of two sessions Feb. 9 to review and give feedback on the district’s Social Emotional Learning Program Adoption. You can listen to vendor presentations, view the materials/programs being considered, speak with publishers and teachers, and provide written input about the materials under consideration.

Sessions will be offered from 4:15-6:15 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the Woodway Campus, 23200 100th Ave. W. Edmonds. Follow the Teaching and Learning signs to Building F, rooms 35-37.

The Social Emotional Learning Adoption Committee has reviewed the research and explored best practices, learned about what’s being used in other districts, assessed the district’s needs, developed a preliminary framework, and identified tools and supports for review.