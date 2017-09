The Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation donated $8,646.27 to the City of Lynnwood’s Recreation Benefit Fund. The money was raised during the Foundation’s Par 4 Kids Golf Tournament on July 21.

An over-sized check was presented to the Lynnwood City Council on Monday night during its business meeting by Lynn Sordel, director of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation as well as the director of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts.