Patrick Murphy, school district assistant superintendent, finalist for Olympia superintendent

Patrick Murphy, assistant superintendent of the Edmonds School District, is one of three finalists for the superintendent position at the Olympia School District.

According to The Olympian, Murphy and two other finalists toured the Olympia School District this week. The Olympia School Board will meet in executive session at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 to discuss their qualifications. The current Olympia superintendent, Dick Cvitanich, will retire at the end of the school year.

The Olympian also reports Murphy was a top finalist for the North Thurston School District’s superintendent job in 2016, but was not selected.

Murphy has served as an assistant superintendent of the Edmonds School District since July 2012. Before that, he was the executive director of secondary education for the Issaquah School District, where he was also previously a high school assistant principal and a middle school principal. He also taught social studies in South Kitsap County. He holds a Doctorate in Education from Washington State University, a Master’s Degree in Secondary Education and Teaching from Whitworth University and a B.A. in History from the University of Washington.