Shipment of 60 dogs arrives at PAWS, new homes needed

If you’re looking to adopt a dog, especially a smaller one, then PAWS definitely is the place to visit.

PAWS took in a shipment of 60 dogs, mostly of the small variety, at its Lynnwood-based shelter on Wednesday. Initially, PAWS had agreed to accept about 30 dogs with the remaining going to other animal shelters in the state. But those shelters ran into unexpected problems and could not take in the other dogs.

“That’s why we ended up with 60 dogs,” PAWS Director of Animal Companion Kay Joubert said.

There are about an equal number of male and female dogs and most have been altered. Because PAWS only had 50 kennels, many of the dogs are doubled up, which actually is fine for smaller dogs.

“Small dogs are more comfortable when they have a buddy,” Joubert said.

Most of the dogs were pretty tired when they arrived at PAWS on Wednesday after being flown in from California where they were in serious danger of being euthanized. A few needed medical attention but the rest are healthy and ready to be adopted.

Ten dogs were transferred to the Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville. The shelters in the area act as safety net for each other and they contact each other to find out if the other has space available.

PAWS takes in animals from nine different communities in the region and also takes in transfers from other shelters in Washington. But if those shelters don’t need help, PAWS offers to take in animals from other states.

This shipment of dogs was from California and was flown in by a group of retired pilots called Wings of Rescue. The group landed into Paine Field.

“(Wednesday) night, the dogs were walked and they settled into their kennels and rested for the night,” Joubert said.

People living in apartments often face weight restrictions regarding dogs, Joubert noted. “A lot of people are looking for smaller dogs.”

If you prefer cats, PAWS also has a large number of them available for adoption. PAWS recently took in 33 cats and kittens from a hoarder in Shoreline.

So far only three of them have been officially adopted. Some of those cats are available at the Lynnwood shelter, while the others are at Cat City in Seattle.

While PAWS is looking for forever homes for these dogs and cats, the organization also need volunteers to be foster parents. A foster parent provides temporary care for cats, kittens and dogs in their own home. Some animals need as little as two weeks of care, while others may need care for up to three months.

Some of the cats or dogs are being treated for injuries or illnesses. Others may be kittens and puppies who are too young to be spayed or neutered and made available for adoption. Cats or dogs who are nursing a litter also may need foster care. PAWS provides all veterinary care and medicine for foster animals, plus plenty of support to foster parent volunteers.

For more information about adoption see: www.paws.org/cats-and-dogs/adopt/

-By David Pan