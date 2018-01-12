Update: Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 99 Thursday night

Updated at 1:20 p.m. Friday with additional information about the incident and the arrest of a driver.

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being hit by two cars in the 18800 block of Highway 99.

The driver of one of those cars was arrested for vehicular manslaughter on Friday, according to an update from Lynnwood Police.

The incident was reported before 11 p.m. on Thursday. A pedestrian attempted to cross Highway 99 in an area without a crosswalk.

“A Nissan Altima, being driven by a male in his twenties, struck the pedestrian,” said Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty. “A GMC Sierra traveling behind the Nissan Altima also struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency personnel.”

The driver of the Nissan Altima was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide. The driver of the GMC Sierra was not arrested.

The deceased pedestrian is described as an adult male. No further information about the man or the cause of the crash had been released as of Friday morning.

A section of Highway 99 was closed between 188th Street Southwest and 186th Street Southwest for about three hours late Thursday night and early Friday morning for the investigation.