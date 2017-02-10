Pet food sold at PetSmart recalled for metal contamination

A brand of canned dog food and a brand of canned cat food are both being recalled from PetSmart because they may contain metal shavings.

According to the recall notice, the metal could pose a choking hazard to pets.

Wellness cat foods sold in 12.5-ounce cans have been recalled in four flavors: turkey/salmon, chicken/herring, chicken and turkey are all affected. Affected cans have best by dates of between Aug. 3, 2019 and Aug. 5, 2019. For more details about the affected Wellness cat food, including UPC codes, click here.

The 5.5-ounce cans of Wellness cat food are not affected by the recall. The recall is voluntary and no injuries have been reported.

Grreat Choice canned dog food is also recalled for metal shavings in the food. Affected cans are 13.2 ounces of chicken and rice flavored food. The best by date is Aug. 5, 2019. For more details about this recall, click here.

No other Grreat Choice pet foods are affected by the recall. No injuries have been reported.

These pet foods were sold at all PetSmart locations, including the one in Lynnwood, 18820 Highway 99. If you have any pet food affected by the recall, you may return it to PetSmart for a full refund.