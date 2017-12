Families and their furry, feathered or scaly friends are invited to meet Santa this weekend at the Lynnwood Petsmart.

Bring the whole family! Santa Claus is coming to town. Enjoy a free photo opportunity with your family, pets and St. Nick.

The event runs this weekend, Dec. 16 and 17, from noon – 4 p.m.

The Lynnwood Petsmart is located at 18820 Highway 99. For more information, click here.