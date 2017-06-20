Education Photo gallery: Lynnwood High School Class of 2017 commencement Jun 20, 2017 22 0 1 of 24 Graduates celebrate during the ceremony. LHS Principal, Dave Golden opens the ceremony. LHS instructor Phil Onishi conducts the combined Bands and Orchestra. The combined LHS Bands and Orchestra performs. The combined LHS Bands and Orchestra performs. LHS Student Paige Whitehead performs The National Anthem using ASL (American Sign Language). School Board Member Gary Noble addresses the graduates and those in attendance. LHS Valedictorian Krista Brutman LHS Salutatorian Tyler Chea The LHS Concert Choir sings "Irish Blessing." The LHS Choir performs under the direction of Emily Lauckhart. LHS Social Studies teacher Henry Shaw speaks on behalf of the faculty. Student Speaker CJ Sternfels A group of students release a red balloon in memory of a class mate that passed away. Member of the Class Officers Mackenzie Johnson (Executive Board) addresses the crowd. Class Officer Rita Sakharov (Public Relations) shares her remarks. Megan Tran, class secretary, speaks. Class Treasurer Kelly Nguyen speaks. Nicole Leishman, Class Vice President Class President Saron Almaw Concludes the Class Officers comments. A portion of the graduates give the obligatory tossing of the cap. The LHS Class of 2017 diplomas LHS Commencement Class of 2017 Program of events Lynnwood High School’s Class of 2017 officially graduated on Monday, June 19. –Photos by Scott Williams