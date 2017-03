1 of 3

It’s that time again. The Easter Rabbit is hopping over to Alderwood Mall Friday, March 24 and will stay until Saturday, April 15. Hours of operation are generally from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., except Sunday, which is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and some Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This year, Easter is on Sunday, April 16.

–Story and photos by David Carlos