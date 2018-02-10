Playtime: Time to consider camp options for upcoming school breaks

“Countdown to Camp!” is the subject line of an email I got this week. Considering Kindergarten Kickoff for the Edmonds School District also happened this week, it’s not totally out of this world that registration for one of the camps my youngest son attended opens soon. However, my counter is still covered in report cards and there are more damp rain coats slung over furniture than there are people in my house so I am just not in the summer camp head space yet. I feel pretty comfortable in my annoyance at the email coming in February seeing as I’m easily the earliest camp-booker in my circle of friends. I checked to see if other camps were already registering — Sunset Bay Beach Camp is at RecZone.org, other Edmonds and Lynnwood camps are not — and in the process, found some camps and events for an upcoming non-student day and spring break!

President’s Day weekend is four days in the Edmonds School District with students out on Feb. 19 and 20, which are non-student days. The City of Edmonds is offering Dino Days, a Discovery Program Camp, on Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campers ages 6 to 12 will learn about the prehistoric beasts that once roamed the earth and make their own dinosaur and fossils. Weather permitting, Discovery Program staff will take the campers to a local park to look for fossils and to possibly meet some of their modern day relatives.

Locally, there are a few great spring break camp options. The City of Lynnwood will be offering a spring break camp from April 2-6 for campers ages 6 to 12, though their camp day starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Super Hero Training Camp will be held at the Cedar Valley Community School in Lynnwood. Campers will use “super strength and logic” to defeat the world of puzzling crime as “unsolved mysteries are waiting to be revealed.” While the description of this camp isn’t especially specific, I know that Lynnwood has run a tight ship, full of fun, for each of the camps we’ve taken from them. I am always impressed by the safety procedures and my kids are always impressed by the activities. Also, the camp counselors all have nicknames, which we all enjoy, our favorite being “Juicebox.” For registration you can visit PlayLynnwood.com or call the Rec Center at 425-670-5732.

Also, the City of Edmonds will hold a Spring Break Discovery Days Camp from April 2-6, also from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for campers ages 6 to 12. My oldest son did this spring break camp at least once — he’s done so many it’s hard to keep track — and he and I always loved them. Campers will “get to know the plants and animals in our local forests, wetlands, and beaches, and how they have adapted to survive.” Throughout the week, there will be walking field trips to these local environments and campers will learn “all about the plants and animals that live there through crafts, games, and outdoor exploration.” These camps offer learning for fun and coming home wet, happy, and tired! For more information you can visit RecZone.org or call Debbie Johnson at 425-771-0230.

Glazed and Amazed is offering spring break camp Tuesday, April 3 through Thursday, April 5. Campers can choose any or all of the three day camps help from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Each day includes two projects each day and includes a snack for campers aged 6 and up. For more information on this camp and other Glazed and Amazed events, like their monthly Kids Night held on a Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.within walking distance of a lot of food options, you can visit their Events Calendar or call them at 425-673-5474.