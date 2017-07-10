Police identify suspect in Sunday double stabbing

Edmonds police have identified a suspect in the double stabbing of two Edmonds men Sunday, July 9.

Marco Antonio Vicente-Dominguez is being sought for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure. The suspect may also go by the names “Antonio” or “Tonio.”

The 24-year-old Vicente-Dominguez was last seen wearing a blue polo style shirt and dark pants. He may have suffered an injury during the assault causing him to bleed. Vicente-Dominguez is considered armed and dangerous. The public is advised not to approach and instead call 9-1-1 if they see Vicente-Dominguez or know of his whereabouts.

The victims have been identified as two Edmonds men, ages 30 and 35. Both are still at Harborview Medical Center and remain in critical and serious but stable conditions. Detectives have been able to gain some information from them and other sources as part of their investigation, McClure said.

A search warrant was served on the apartment where one of the victims was found. Physical evidence discovered by police included a possible weapon used in the incident. Detectives have talked with multiple witnesses and determined that numerous people were in the upstairs apartment at the time one of the assaults occurred, McClure said. “All of the subjects knew each other and were either living there or had been staying in the unit,” McClure said.

Edmonds police are asking members of the public who have any information about this case to call 911, the Edmonds PD tip line at 425-771-0212 or epdtips.edmondswa.gov You may also call the Edmonds Police Department during business hours at 425-771-0200.