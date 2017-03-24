Police nearby: Naked man tasered while setting parents’ Edmonds house on fire

Edmonds police said they had to use a taser on a naked 30-year-old Edmonds man in order to rescue him from his parents’ Olympic View Drive burning home while he was setting it on fire late Thursday night.

No one else was inside the home and there were no injuries.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, officers were called to the 19100 block of Olympic View Drive at 11:30 p.m. March 23 after receiving reports of someone breaking things. “The first officers that arrived could hear things being destroyed from over a block away,” Hawley said. The officers approached the residence and found the man outside. The suspect then went inside the house and officers tried to get him to come out.

“Within a couple of minutes, officers could see smoke and possibly flames inside the house,” Hawley said.

Not knowing how many people might be in the house, officers entered, where they found the man inside with a gas can and lighter. He ignored them and began setting things on fire in front of them. He then moved into the garage, where police were able to subdue him with a Taser, Hawley said.

By this time the house was engulfed in flames and officers were able to get the man out of the garage, even though the suspect “struggled with them the entire time,” Hawley added.

Due to the fire danger, officers were not able to sweep the house, police said, but later determined that no one was inside.

“Considering the man’s behavior and our use of the Taser, he was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be evaluated,” Hawley said. Detectives were called to the scene to investigate, and police will provide an update when a charging decision has been determined.