Police searching for Lynnwood teen missing since Feb. 5

Lynnwood detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage boy who has been missing for over a week.

Jaimin Moore left home on foot on Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since. A few days before, on Feb. 1, he similarly left home without notifying anyone at 11:30 p.m. and walked to his grandparents’ house on 5th Avenue Northeast in Shoreline, arriving at 2:30 a.m. They brought him home to Lynnwood.

His family and friends are concerned for his safety and wellbeing. He does not have a cell phone and left his wallet at home.

He is a skateboarder and has been known to skateboard in the area of Dairy Queen, located at 16800 Highway 99.

Moore was described as 5-foot-11, approximately 150 pounds with bright red shaggy hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, red and black Nike shoes and a dark blue long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Doug Teachworth at 425-670-5616 or dteachworth@LynnwoodWA.gov.