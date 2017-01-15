Police have suspect in custody following Alderwood Mall stabbing Sunday

A person was stabbed in the food court of Alderwood Mall Sunday afternoon, and police said they had a suspect in custody, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported.

The stabbing happened shortly before 2 p.m., according to Lynnwood police. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The victim’s condition was not immediately known. The mall was locked down for a time.

It was the second recent stabbing at the mall. A man was stabbed on Christmas Eve while trying to break up a fight between two teens.