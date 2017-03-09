Pre-spring reminder from PUD to call 811 before digging

With warmer weather on its way and neighbors planning outdoor projects, Snohomish County PUD reminds its customers to plan ahead to prevent accidentally hitting an underground utility line when digging.

PUD customers should use the “call before you dig” hotline at 811 at least two working days ahead of time before starting a digging project of more than 12 inches deep, including landscaping, remodeling and fencing. Hotline staff will work to provide the locations of lines that serve power, gas, water, sewer and telephone utilities that are located along the right of way of a resident’s property.

The PUD owns and maintains underground services on private property for residential single family homes and will mark lines up to customers’ meters. Apartment buildings, schools and mobile home parks may need to retain a private locator, depending on meter locations. Private locators are available to provide this service for a fee.

The “Call before you dig” 811 hotline is a free service, which is required by law. Severed utility cables or water lines not only inconvenience people, they are expensive to repair. If you dig in and interrupt power or water service, it is restored at your cost.