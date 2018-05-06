Prep baseball: Mavs shut out Spartans in District playoff opener

1 of 11

Meadowdale rode Tommy Dimmock’s hot bat and strong arm to earn a 6-0 shutout of the Stanwood Spartans Saturday afternoon in an opening round game of the 3A District 1 baseball tournament at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The victory propelled the Wesco 3A South Champion Mavs into the second round of the playoffs, where they will face Marysville-Pilchuck on Tuesday.

After a scoreless top of the first inning, Meadowdale shortstop Will Schafer stepped to the plate to lead things off for the Mavericks.

Schafer worked the count full before lining a ball to right center field for a lead-off double.

The next two Mavs hitters, center fielder Parker Cumberland and catcher Travis Hagan, were hit by pitches from Stanwood starter Noah O’Neil.

That brought Dimmock to the plate with the bases loaded, and he drove the first pitch he saw deep to left center field for a grand slam and an early 4-0 Meadowdale lead.

“Honestly, I was a little nervous with the bases loaded, because we have to score early in playoff games,” Dimmock said. “So I was just trying to get a pitch that I could do something with. I got a fastball down the middle and just rode it out.”

Dimmock added an RBI triple in the 5th inning, driving in Hagan, who had been hit by a pitch for the second time in the game. Dimmock scored the Mavs’ 6th run of the game on the following at-bat. Freshman Cole Nelson flew out to the right fielder, allowing the Mavs’ pitcher to tag and score, sliding head first at home.

On the mound, Dimmock was even more dominant, carrying a no-hitter into the 7th inning.

The first Stanwood hitter in the 7th, shortstop Daniel Evoy, ripped an 2-0 pitch sharply up the middle, only to see the Mavs’ Will Schafer make a tremendous diving stop, pop up and throw to first for the out, preserving the no-hitter.

Spartan center fielder Brock Wilfong would break up the no-hit game on the next at bat with a single to left. It was the only Stanwood hit and ended Dimmock’s stellar day on the mound.

The Mavs’ Nelson came in and got the final two outs of the game, sealing the shutout victory for Meadowdale.

Dimmock was asked if he knew he had the no-hitter headed into the final inning.

“I did. I did. I was a little nervous,” he said. “Will Schafer made a great diving play up the middle, threw him (Evoy) out. I was so pumped after that. It was awesome. I was kinda guiding my pitches. I gave him (Wilfong) a good 3-2 fastball and he put a good piece on it.”

Dimmock finished the day 2-4 at the plate, with the triple and home run, 5 RBI and 2 runs scored. On the mound, he went 6 1/3 innings, gave up the one hit to Wilfong, and walked just one hitter while striking out 11.

Meadowdale advances in the tournament to face the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks Tuesday, May 8, at Everett Memorial Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.

Wesco 3A South Boys Baseball

Stanwood 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2

Meadowdale 4 0 0 0 2 0 1 6 7 1

Stanwood – 7-11 in Wesco 3A North, 8-13 Overall.

Meadowdale – 13-4 in Wesco 3A South, 16-5 Overall.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams