Prep basketball gallery: Meadowdale takes down Marysville Gretchell

Okeoma Okoro shoots inside.
Justin Chambers gets a fast break bucket.
Mustapha Sonko and Will Schafer apply defensive pressure.
Xavier Meekins pops a jumper.
Drew Tingstad dominates inside.
Daniel Barhoum maintains focus.
Will Schafer scores.

Photographer Ken Pickle took these photos from Meadowdale’s Friday night game against Marysville Gretchell. The Mavs took home a victory with a final score of 56-46.

