Sports Prep basketball gallery: Meadowdale takes down Marysville Gretchell Jan 20, 2017 85 0 1 of 7 Okeoma Okoro shoots inside. Justin Chambers gets a fast break bucket. Mustapha Sonko and Will Schafer apply defensive pressure. Xavier Meekins pops a jumper. Drew Tingstad dominates inside. Daniel Barhoum maintains focus. Will Schafer scores. Photographer Ken Pickle took these photos from Meadowdale’s Friday night game against Marysville Gretchell. The Mavs took home a victory with a final score of 56-46.