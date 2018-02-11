Prep basketball: Local teams get back to tournament action this week

With berths to state basketball championship tournaments on the line, local high school hoop squads get back to tournament action this week starting on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The Lynnwood Royals girls can secure a spot in the WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament that begins later this month with a victory on Tuesday. The Royals will face the Shorecrest Scots in a District 1 3A district tourney contest to be played at Mountlake Terrace High School; tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.

Even with a loss, Lynnwood would still be in contention to get to state but would need wins in district games on Thursday and Saturday to punch their ticket to the 3A girls state tournament.

Other Edmonds School District teams cannot afford a defeat on Tuesday. The Mountlake Terrace boys, Edmonds-Woodway girls, and the Meadowdale girls’ squads all need to win on Tuesday to keep their hopes of going to state alive; losses would end the seasons for the Hawk boys, Warrior girls and Maverick girls.

The E-W boys and Meadowdale boys are in similar win-or-go-home situations on Wednesday.

Even with a victory on Tuesday or Wednesday, the teams from Terrace, E-W and Meadowdale would need additional wins later in the week to reach state.

The Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace Lions begin play in the Tri-District 1/2/3 1B Boys Basketball Tournament on Tuesday when they host Mount Rainier Lutheran at 5:30 p.m. A win for the 23-0 Lions would secure the team a spot in the WIAA 1B Boys State Basketball Tournament later this month.

Upcoming District Tournament games (local teams)

Mountlake Terrace Hawks (boys)

Head Coach: Nalin Sood

2017-2018 record: 19-2 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.9 (2A)

Next game: versus Lakewood, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. at Skagit Valley College (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=3&tournament_id=2329

Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (boys)

Head Coach: Robert Brown

2017-2018 record: 12-9 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.29 (3A)

Next game: versus Everett, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School (District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=3&tournament_id=2479

Meadowdale Mavericks (boys)

Head Coach: Roger O’Neill

2017-2018 record: 11-11 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.45 (3A)

First game: versus Ferndale, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. at Ferndale High School (District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=3&tournament_id=2479

Lynnwood Royals (girls)

Head Coach: Brandon Newby

2017-2018 record: 13-9 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.31 (3A)

First game: versus Shorecrest, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament semi-final game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=12&tournament_id=2480

Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (girls)

Head Coach: Jon Rasmussen

2017-2018 record: 18-3 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.16 (3A)

First game: versus Ferndale, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=12&tournament_id=2480

Meadowdale Mavericks (girls)

Head Coach: Caitlyn Houvener

2017-2018 record: 9-13 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.42 (3A)

First game: versus Arlington, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. at Arlington High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=12&tournament_id=2480

Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace (boys)

Head Coach: Scott Moe

2017-2018 records: 23-0 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.3 (1B)

Next game: versus Mount Rainier Lutheran, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 5:30 p.m. at Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace (Tri-District 1/2/3 1B Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Tourney bracket: www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=3&tournament_id=2499

— By Doug Petrowski