Prep basketball: Mavs girls, boys lose to E-W

Friday night at the Stable was rivalry night with both the boys and girls basketball teams from Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale taking the floor at Meadowdale with plenty at stake for all four teams. When the clocks ticked to zero in both contests, it was the Warriors coming out on top times two, with the boys taking the first game of the night 52-47 and the girls the second, 45-34.

Meadowdale’s boys came into the contest riding a three-game win streak that has seen them rise to 5th place in the conference, two spots ahead of Edmonds-Woodway and tied with Arlington at 5 and 3. The Mavericks were also looking to avenge an earlier defeat at the hands of the Warriors, having lost by 11 back on Dec. 8.

With their conference record lingering just under .500, it’s been an up-and-down season for coach Robert Brown’s Edmonds-Woodway basketball team. Tonight’s game was no different as the Warriors led by 12 after the first quarter and also 12 after three, only to see the Mavericks score 11 points to start the fourth quarter and close the gap to one. Justin Chambers led the rally for the home team, scoring six of his game-high 22. E-W’s Michael Epoch stretched the lead back to three, when with 2:25 left in the game he stole the ball and went the length of the court for a driving lay-in, the Warriors’ first points of the quarter. Haben Tekle scored for the Mavs on a put-back, but that was as close as the Mavericks would get as the Warriors scored the last four points of the game. Three of those were on a layup “and one” by Uchenna Acholonu and the final point came after rebounding a Maverick miss, Mutdung Bol was fouled and made one of two shots.

“‘Gutsy’ is what I would say to describe tonight’s performance” said coach Brown after the win. “I felt we weren’t tough enough as I’d like to see us both here and in our last game. Tonight we did just enough down the stretch to win,” said Noah Becker, the team’ senior leader. “You know we’ve been working on trying to finish games, limit turnovers and get transitions down the court.”

Becker topped the Warriors with 14 points to lead a balanced attack, with Mutdung Bol close behind with 10. Brown said of Becker, “He’s just so composed. He does so many more things than score points.” Becker, playing likely his last game against the cross-town rivals, said he was proud to have won all 6 match-ups during his three-year career as a Warrior. “All the seniors feel great to have never lost to these guys, it’s quite an accomplishment.”

The Mavs now sit and 5-4, a half game ahead of the Warriors with tough games ahead against Stanwood and Marysville-Pilchuck as well as a senior night game with Oak Harbor. The Warriors, meanwhile, moved to an even .500 with only a senior night game against Everett on Tuesday before finishing at Marysville-Getchell on Monday, Feb. 5.

The second game of the night was a match-up between a Warriors’ girls team that had lost only two games all season and was still riding high from last week’s road win over Shorecrest — and a Maverick squad that despite having a losing record, had won three of their last four games.The Lady Mavericks were also looking to avenge an earlier defeat at the hands of the Warriors, having lost by 11.

During the first quarter, the teams combined for just 11 points with the Warriors getting seven despite taking multiple 3s. Warrior coach Jon Rasmussen bemoaned his team’s shooting woes in the opening frame, saying, “It wasn’t our best shooting night. I don’t know if it was not having practice yesterday, but we played hard defense and that’s why we won.”

The Warriors’ shooting improved in the second quarter and after a 9-2 run to start the frame they had extended the lead to a more comfortable 10. The Mavericks’ Alicia Morrison then scored five of her eight second-quarter points as the Mavs ended the quarter on an 10-4 run of their own, heading into the locker room down 23-19.

As often happens for the Warriors this season, the shooters got hot to start the third quarter with E-W scoring the first nine points to open up a 13-point lead. Warrior Adrienne Poling scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the quarter.

The fourth quarter was again low scoring with the teams combining for 13. Fatoumata Jaiteh scored all seven of the Mavericks’ fourth-quarter points.

“A win’s a win, it wasn’t a pretty win, but I’d rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss.” said Rasmussen. “We’re averaging over 60 and tonight was a season low at 45. Give Meadowdale credit, they played hard. Caitlyn (Meadowdale coach Houvener) has them playing well and they could surprise someone in Districts.”

The Warriors travel to Everett Wednesday before finishing their regular season on Feb. 5, a senior night clash with Marysville-Getchell. The Mavericks find themselves in a battle for one of the last playoff spots with games left against Marysville Pilchuck, a senior night match-up with Stanwood and a trip to Whidbey Island to face Oak Harbor.

Boys 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Edmonds-Woodway 20 12 14 6 52

Meadowdale 8 11 15 13 47

Scoring

Warriors: Uchenna Acholonu 8, Mutdung Bol 10, Chinedu Acholonu 4, Michael Epoch 7, Noah Becker 14, Errol Richards 7, Kameron Eck

Mavericks: Mason Harvey 4, Will Schafer 1, Colton Walsh 10, Daniel Barhoum 6, Haben Tekle 1, Justin Chambers 22, Okeoma Okoro 2, Mustapha Sonko

Records

Edmonds-Woodway 5-5 conference, 10-8 overall. Next game Jan 30th vs Everett (Senior Night)

Meadowdale 5-4 conference, 9-8 overall. Next game Jan 30th @ Marysville Pilchuck

Girls: 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Edmonds-Woodway 7 16 16 6 45

Meadowdale 4 15 8 7 34

Scoring

Warriors: AJ Martineau 7, Ingrid Fosberg 9, Brooke Kearney 4, Maddie McMahon 5, Rebekah Dasalia-Good 3, Adrienne Poling 17, Jadyn Waram, Meghan Ashe

Mavericks: Alicia Morrison 10, Kaylee Whatmore 5, Lily Williams 10, Camryn Cassidy 3, Soriah Swinton 1. Fatoumata Jaiteh 7

Records

Edmonds-Woodway 9-1 conference, 16-2 overall. Next game Jan 31st at Everett

Meadowdale 3-6 conference, 6-11 overall

— By Jeff Smarr