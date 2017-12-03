Prep basketball: Royals girls win, boys lose against MTHS

1 of 12

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks and the Lynnwood Royals split a twin-bill of prep basketball games Saturday with the Hawks taking the boys’ game 86-41 and the Royals winning the girls’ match-up 87-51.

The Hawk boys lifted their season record to 3-0 with their decisive victory, which came only after a slow start against the young Royals. Lynnwood took an early first quarter lead 13-8 before Terrace went on a 27-6 run to take control of the game.

Khyree scored a game-high 28 points for the Hawks; Mason Christianson tallied 21, Brendan Hayes scored 15 and Connor Williams added 11 points. Alex Macias was the only Royal to reach double figures in scoring with 14 points.

In the girls’ match-up, Lynnwood led by only seven points, 34-27, at halftime, but outscored the Hawks 53-24 in the second half to run away with the victory, their first of the season. The Royals were led by the 24 points of sophomore Nakia Boston; teammates Liz Jones, Vang Vo and Kia Crawford had 12, 11 and 10 points respectively for Lynnwood.

Terrace’s Aynika Nuckles led all scorers in the game with 26 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Hawks to avoid their third straight loss to open the season.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Dec. 2

Terrace 18 17 29 22 — 86

Lynnwood 13 6 11 11 — 41

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Khyree Armstead 28, Mason Christianson 21, Brendan Hayes 15, Connor Williams 11, Jace Breakfield 5, Mason Petersen 4, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung 2, Bradey Blackmer, Jesse Martineau

Lynnwood scoring: Alex Macias 14, Jerry Boston 7, Anthony Joo 4, Josh Siscar 4, Jordan Glover 3, Tim Taing 3, Carson Speegle 3, Gabe Newson 2, Jayden Acosta 1, Jalen Francisco, Beneyam Mesele, Edgar Bernabe

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-0 overall; Lynnwood 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Cedarcrest, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6:45 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

Lynnwood next game: versus Interlake, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Dec. 2

Terrace 11 16 15 9 — 51

Lynnwood 16 18 29 24 — 87

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Aynika Nuckles 26, Kierra Scott 9, Skyler Cristelli 4, Lydia Prelow 4, Jazz Zenk 4, Trinity Prout 4, Reagan Stickney, Michaela Ollivierre

Lynnwood scoring: Nakia Boston 24, Liz Jones 12, Vang Vo 11, Kia Crawford 10, Rachel Walsh 9, Abby Douglas 9, Amayah Kirkman 7, Marika Canda 3, Kately Kesinger 2, Kau’i Pi’ilani, Emily Whybark

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-3 overall; Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Sehome, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 7:15 p.m. at Sehome High School in Bellingham

Lynnwood next game: versus Mariner, Monday, Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski