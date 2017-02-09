Prep basketball: Royals, Mavs look to Hardwood Classic

With the 2016-2017 season completed, local prep basketball teams now have their sights set on postseason play and the goal of claiming a ticket to the Hardwood Classic, the WIAA state basketball championships in March.

All four Edmonds School District high schools have teams playing in district tournaments that start this weekend.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls’ basketball team had their season ended Wednesday with a 52-28 defeat at the hands of the Sammamish Totems in a first round loser-out game of the District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament. But the Terrace boys get their shot at district tourney competition starting on Saturday, Feb. 11, when they host a second-round game at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks are the no. 3 seed in the District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament and earned a bye from first round action. Terrace will face the noi. 6-seeded Cedarcrest Red Wolves on Saturday – tip-off at 7 p.m. – and win-or-lose will play another tournament game against an opponent to-be-determined on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

In the District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament, the no. 3-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors will be at home on Saturday, Feb. 11, against the no. 5 seed Everett Seagulls; the Warriors will play another district tourney game on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The boys from Meadowdale and Lynnwood are hoping to be included in the mix for the 3A district tournament, but must first win their way into the bracket. The Meadowdale Mavericks will take on the Snohomish Panthers on Friday, Feb. 10, at Meadowdale High School; the Lynnwood Royals must travel to Marysville to take on the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks on Friday. Both games begin at 7 p.m. with the winners moving into the 3A tournament bracket to face top-seeded tourney opponents on Saturday.

On the girls side, the Lynnwood Royals are the no. 1 seed in the District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament and will host the Arlington Eagles on Friday, Feb. 10; game time is set for 7 p.m. Win-or-lose, the Royals will be back into tourney play on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to clash with either Stanwood or Stanwood.

The Edmonds-Woodway Lady Warriors earned the no. 6 seed in the District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament and will head to Shoreline on Friday, Feb. 10, to face the Shorewood Thunderbirds. E-W will also play a second district tourney game on Feb. 14.

To see all the district tournament brackets, click the links below:

District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament (include Mountlake Terrace): http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1959&sport=3

District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament (includes Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale): http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1983&sport_id=3

District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament (includes Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood): http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1984&sport_id=12

–By Doug Petrowski