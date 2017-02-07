Prep basketball season shuffled again after Tuesday school closures

A second day of school closures this week has once again disrupted the final week of the 2016-2017 prep basketball regular season for the eight teams of the four Edmonds School District high schools.

Games involving the boys and girls hoops teams from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace High Schools had been moved to Tuesday after Monday’s schedule was wiped clean by a snow day in the district. Now, Tuesday’s slate of games have been postponed (and one cancelled completely) after the district was again forced to close by persistent wintry weather conditions in the area.

Seven of the eight regular season finales are now set for Wednesday, Feb. 8; the Mountlake Terrace Hawks vs. Marysville-Getchell Chargers girls’ basketball game was the only causality of the week as the contest has been scrapped in order for the Hawks to begin postseason play.

Terrace will be either the no. 10 or the no. 11 seed in the District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament and will face either the Sehome Mariners or the Sammamish Totems in a first round loser-out game on Wednesday. The Hawks fate rides on the result of the Tuesday’s Sedro Woolley Cubs vs. Lakewood Cougars game played on Tuesday at Sedro Woolley High School – a Cubs win will send Terrace to Sammamish High School Wednesday night; a Cougars win will mean Terrace will travel to Sehome.

The other Edmonds School District teams heading to postseason play will play their first tournament games later this week. All the squads except for the Meadowdale Mavericks girls basketball team have qualified for some type of postseason play; final determination of opponents and game locations will be set after Wednesday’s games are completed.

New schedule for final games of 2016-2017 prep basketball regular season, (Edmonds School District schools)

Boys: Marysville-Getchell at Edmonds-Woodway, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:15 p.m.

Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood at Arlington, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:15 p.m.

Meadowdale at Oak Harbor, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:15 p.m.

Girls: Edmonds-Woodway at Marysville-Getchell, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:00 p.m.

Arlington at Lynnwood, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:15 p.m.

Oak Harbor at Meadowdale, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:15 p.m.

District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament first round loser-out game

Mountlake Terrace at either Sehome (6:00 p.m.) or Sammamish (7:00 p.m.), Wednesday, Feb. 8

Mountlake Terrace at either Lynden or Burlington-Edison, Friday, Feb. 10, time to-be-determined (a second round tourney game; only with a Terrace win on Wednesday, Feb. 8)

District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament first round loser-out game

Mountlake Terrace vs. opponent to-be-determined, date, time and site-to-be-determined

District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament first round games (Edmonds School District schools

Arlington at Lynnwood, Friday, Feb. 10, 7:00 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway at opponent to-be-determined, Friday, Feb. 10, time to-be-determined

District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament play-in loser-out games (Edmonds School District schools)

Lynnwood vs. opponent to-be-determined, Friday, Feb. 10, time and site to-be-determined

Meadowdale vs. opponent to-be-determined, Friday, Feb. 10, time and site to-be-determined

District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament first round games (Edmonds School District schools)

Edmonds-Woodway vs. opponent to-be-determined, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Edmonds-Woodway High School, time to-be-determined

Lynnwood vs. opponent to-be-determined, Saturday, Feb. 11, time and site to-be-determined (only with a Lynnwood victory on Friday, Feb. 10)

Meadowdale vs. opponent to-be-determined, Saturday, Feb. 11, time and site to-be-determined (only with a Meadowdale victory on Friday, Feb. 10)

–By Doug Petrowski