Prep basketball: Warriors, Mavs face off in annual rivalry game

Edmonds-Woodway’s boys and girls basketball teams each came away with victories over cross-town rival Meadowdale in the annual Rubber Chicken match-up Friday night on the Warriors’ home court.
In the boys’ match-up, E-W beat Meadowdale 76-65 while on teh girls’ side, the Warriors downed the Mavericks 58-25.
Edmonds-Woodway also won the annual Rubber Chicken slingshot contest at halftime:
