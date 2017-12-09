Prep basketball: Warriors, Mavs face off in annual rivalry game

1 of 6

Edmonds-Woodway’s boys and girls basketball teams each came away with victories over cross-town rival Meadowdale in the annual Rubber Chicken match-up Friday night on the Warriors’ home court.

In the boys’ match-up, E-W beat Meadowdale 76-65 while on teh girls’ side, the Warriors downed the Mavericks 58-25.

Edmonds-Woodway also won the annual Rubber Chicken slingshot contest at halftime: