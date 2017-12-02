Prep boys basketball: Mavericks fall to Timberwolves in season opener

1 of 8

The Meadowdale Mavericks Boys Basketball team saw its first action of the season Friday night, when the Mavericks traveled to Henry M. Jackson High School to take on the Timberwolves in a non-conference match up. The Mavericks struggled from the line and from 3-point land, but still managed to have a shot at taking the lead late in the fourth quarter, only to fall to the Wolves, 54-50.

Without their 6-foot-6 senior forward Mustapha Sonko, who was out with an ankle injury, Meadowdale struggled out of the gate, falling behind 8-0 midway through the first quarter, thanks to two early 3-pointers from Jackson senior forward Channer Hendrickson.

Forward Dan Barhoum finally got the Mavs rolling, scoring twice in the quarter, once on a lay-in to get them on the board and then on a tip-in as the buzzer sounded, that pulled Meadowdale to within three, 15-12.

Momentum swung to the Mavericks in the second quarter, with Barhoum continuing his hot hand, scoring nine of his game-high 23. Sophomore forward Colton Walsh added 8 for the Mavs.

Meadowdale took its first lead of the game with 3:35 to play in the half, at 23-21. Both teams exchanged baskets and entered halftime tied at 29.

The Timberwolves controlled the third period with a balanced attack, as six players registered in the scoring column, led by Hendrickson with 5 points.

Jackson began the fourth quarter with a 45-38 lead and was much as 9, but the Mavericks clawed back. Using a full-court press, the Mavs went on a 6-2 run in the opening minutes to pull within three, 47-44, with 5:03 to play, thanks to scores from Barhoum and a free throw from sophomore guard, Will McKinley.

After trading scores, and with Jackson leading 50-46, Wolves guard Kevin Han drove to the basket, only to have his shot blocked by Colton Walsh. In his exuberance over the play, Walsh was called for a technical foul, for taunting.

Kevin Han missed both shots, and Jackson failed to score on the awarded possession, leaving the score 50-46.

Meadowdale got baskets from Barhoum and Schafer over the next 1:20 while the Timberwolves managed only a free throw, leaving Jackson with just a 1-point lead, 51-50, with just 2:10 to play in the game.

After defensive stops for both teams, Meadowdale had possession with 44 seconds left, trailing by just a point. They worked their offense and the sophomore McKinley got an open look from 3-point range, but missed. Jackson rebounded and the Mavericks were forced to foul Wolves guard Ben Olesen, sending him to the line for two free throws which he made, extending Jackson’s lead to 53-50 with just 17 seconds to play.

The Mavs managed one more good look in a hopeful game tying three pointer by Senior Wil Schafer, but it rimmed out where Jackson’s Hendrickson was there to secure the rebound and outlet to Olesen who was once again fouled with just 1.2 seconds on the clock.

Olesen sunk the first shot, and missed the second, but that was enough to secure a 54-50 Timberwolves win.

Meadowdale struggled shooting all night in various phases of the game. Missing all 14 of their attempts from behind the 3-point line, and only converting on 16 of 28 free throws.

Mavericks head coach Roger O’Neill talked about his teams shooting woes on the night. “We were 0-14 from 3 (point range) and we missed 12 free throws, that doesn’t help. There were a bunch of good looks, I thought, in the last couple minutes, with guys that we know are really good shooters. Ball just didn’t go in. We know we’re not going to go 0 for 14 from three again, so it sucks that it happened tonight, but we’ll move on.”

He went on to talk about the game and their opponent. “First game of the year, you never know what to expect. We felt we were prepared for this one. Credit to Jackson, they played a nice game. They’re going to compete pretty darn well in that Wesco 4A. That’s a good team.”

O’Neill stressed that his team has “to execute better down the stretch. I thought we were impatient on a couple of possessions, especially in the fourth quarter, but that’s why you schedule tough non-league games,” he said. “We’ve got another game tomorrow, and hopefully we can learn from this one and build on it.”

Meadowdale was led by Dan Barhoum, who scored 23 points, with Colton Walsh chipping in 8. The Timberwolves’ leading scorer was Channer Hendrickson with 15, while Ben Olesen added 14, including 8 crucial points coming in the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks play again Saturday night, Dec. 2 in their home opener, facing the Red Wolves from Cedarcrest. The game will be at Meadowdale High School at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Jackson, Dec. 1

Meadowdale 12 17 09 12 — 50

Jackson 15 14 16 09 —54

Meadowdale scoring: Dan Barhoum 23, Colton Walsh 8, Haben Tekle 6, Justin Chambers 5, Will Schafer 3, Will McKinley 3, Nick Buckley 2

Jackson scoring: Channer Hendrickson 15, Ben Olesen 14, Kevin Han 6, Joe Capponi 6, Christian Lidell 5, Kyle Bigovich 3, Jesse Hoiby 2, Jaylen Searles 2, Isaac Grayson 1

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Jackson 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-0 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Cedarcrest, Saturday, Dec. 2, 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams