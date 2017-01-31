Prep boys basketball: Chambers sinks 3-pointer to seal Mavs’ victory Tuesday

Drew Tingstad elevates.
Zach Walsh shoots.
Mason Harvey brings the ball down.
The Meadowdale band had plenty to toot about.
Justin Chambers hits a layup.
Will Schafer draws a crowd.

The Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks lead most of the game, but the Mav’s kept chipping away, coming away with a 55-52 win after a three-point bucket by Justin Chambers with 8 seconds on the clock.

–Photos by Ken Pickle

