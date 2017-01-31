Sports Prep boys basketball: Chambers sinks 3-pointer to seal Mavs’ victory Tuesday Jan 31, 2017 266 0 1 of 6 Drew Tingstad elevates. Zach Walsh shoots. Mason Harvey brings the ball down. The Meadowdale band had plenty to toot about. Justin Chambers hits a layup. Will Schafer draws a crowd. The Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks lead most of the game, but the Mav’s kept chipping away, coming away with a 55-52 win after a three-point bucket by Justin Chambers with 8 seconds on the clock. –Photos by Ken Pickle