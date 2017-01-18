Prep boys basketball: Mavs dominate Royals in 61-42 win

1 of 9

The Lynnwood Royals have lost 20 out of 22 games to the Meadowdale Mavericks, breaking the losing streak with a win against the Mavs last year. Tuesday night, the Mavericks (3-3 league, 4-10 overall) started a new winning streak, downing the Royals (2-4, 4-10) in a 61-42 Wesco 3A high school boys basketball victory on Lynnwood’s home court.

After a relatively low-scoring first half, the Mavericks started out the second half on an 8-2 run before the Royals answered with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 32-25. But the Mavs maintained control and a lead of more than 10 points for most of the second half; their biggest advantage being 59-38 with 1:14 to play in the fourth quarter.

Drew Tingstad scored 15 points while Xavier Meekins and Daniel Barhoum each added 14 points for Meadowdale.

“Xavier stepped up and played like a senior should when we needed him most tonight,” said Meadowdale head coach Roger O’Neill. “It was good to see our seniors step up and play well.”

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Lynnwood, Jan. 17

Meadowdale 14 10 20 17 – 61

Lynnwood 6 14 7 15 – 42

Meadowdale Scoring: Drew Tingstad 15, Xavier Meekins 14, Daniel Barhoum 14, Mustapha Sonko 8, Justin Chambers 4, Zach Walsh 2, Drew Harvey 2, Kingston Bactad 2, Will Schafer 1

Lynnwood Scoring: Alex Macias 10, Eli Edwards 8, Yoseph Habtemariam 8, Ryan Rapanan 5, Alton Hammond 5, Bryce Milne 3, Andrew Warren 2, Jordan Glover 1

Records: Meadowdale 3-3 in Wesco League South 3A play, 4-10 overall; Lynnwood 2-4 in Wesco League South 3A play, 4-10 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Marysville Getchell, Friday, Jan. 20 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorewood, Thursday, Jan. 19, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Quinn Massey