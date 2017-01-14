Sports Prep boys basketball gallery: Mavs lose to Terrace, 63-49 Jan 14, 2017 84 0 1 of 6 Zeke Thomas (MLT) defends Dan Barhoum (MD). (Photo by Ken Pickle) Drew Tingstad (MD) keeps his eye on the bucket. (Photo by Ken Pickle) Will Schafer (MD) gets a breakaway layup, chased by Khyree Armstead (MLT). (Photo by Ken Pickle) Drew Tingstad (MD) goes for the hoop. (Photo by Ken Pickle) Zach Plummer (MD) shoots, defended by Brendan Hayes (MLT). (Photo by Ken Pickle) Meadowdale Band was in great form. (Photo by Ken Pickle) Photographer Ken Pickle captured these moments from Meadowdale’s boys basketball game Friday night against Mountlake Terrace. The game ended in a loss for the Mavericks with a final score of 63-49.