Prep boys basketball: Royals top Oak Harbor in Monday contest

1 of 8

The Lynnwood boys basketball team entered Monday night’s action at home versus Oak Harbor on a two game win streak. The undersized Royals strengths — a feisty defense, hustle and good three-point shots — led them to defeat the Wildcats and secure their first Wesco 3A conference win at Lynnwood High School.

The first quarter was a closely contested one. Oak Harbor grabbed multiple leads of three or four points throughout the period, only to have Lynnwood claw back to even, twice on three-point shots from Jerry Boston and Timmy Tiang.

The Wildcats ended the quarter with a four-point run to take an 18-14 point into the second quarter.

The Royals settled into their game plan in the second quarter, executing a well-designed half-court trap as part of their full court press. The defensive pressure turned Oak Harbor over multiple times, leading to fast break opportunities for Lynnwood.

With 2:20 left to play in the half, guard Alex Macias stole the ball and dribbled full court for an apparent lay-in, only to have it rim out. Junior Jerry Boston had followed Macias down the court and was there for the rebound and put-back score on a great hustle play that gave the Royals their first lead of the game 30-28.

Lynnwood would not trail again. They finished out the first half, leading at 34-32.

The Royals utilized that strong defense and a well-balanced offensive attack with four players in double figures to dominate the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 21-9, and held on in the fourth to finish out a 75-62 victory.

“Our pressure helped us out quite a bit,” said Lynnwood head coach Bobby Hinnenkamp. “That third quarter was pretty big. We were able to get some turnovers and some lay-ins to get that tempo going.

“I’m proud of these kids for putting in the effort. They go hard every day, so it was good to see and come out with a league win,” he added.

Leading the Royals in scoring was Jerry Boston with 18 points and several key rebounds in that critical third quarter.

“Jerry’s been big for us,” Hinnenkamp said. “He’s one of our bigger guys. He’s a wing, but we have him playing down low, and man, these last three or four games, he’s really embraced that role. He’s very coachable in that sense. I don’t know what he had this game, but the last two games he reached double digits in rebounds. I’ve just been proud of him. I know he can score. He’s got the offensive ability. But he’s buying into that defensive philosophy of ours and it’s good to see.”

The Royals now have a week to prepare for their next game when they travel to Mariner High School to take on the 4A Wesco Marauders looking to extend this win streak.

Prep Boys Basketball: Oak Harbor at Lynnwood, Dec. 12

Oak Harbor 18 14 9 21 — 62

Lynnwood 14 20 21 20 — 75

Oak Harbor scoring: Dorian Hardin 19, Gabe Salinger 8, Weston Whitefoot 8, Kevin Schuldt 8, Haven Brown 7, Malcolm Jackson 6, Gavin Allen 4, Terrell Crumpton 2

Lynnwood scoring: Jerry Boston 18, Tim Taing 17, Jayden Acosta-Newsome 17, Alex Macias 10, Josh Siscar 7, Jordan Glover 4, Jalen Francisco 2

Records: Oak Harbor 0-1 in 3A Wesco League, 0-5 overall; Lynnwood 1-1 in 3A Wesco League, 4-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Mariner Monday, Dec. 18, 7:15 p.m. at Mariner High School

–Story and photos by Scott Williams