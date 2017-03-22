Prep boys soccer: Mavs fall to Mountlake Terrace in non-conference match

1 of 10

Mountlake Terrace had multiple chances to score goals in their match-up against the Meadowdale Mavericks Tuesday night, but in the end, the Hawks only needed to convert on one of them to earn a victory.

The Hawks’ Bobby Stoyanov slipped a shot under the left arm of Mavericks’ goalkeeper Kyle Houk in the eighth minute of play, giving Terrace a 1-0 win over Meadowdale in a non-conference clash played at Lynnwood High School.

A number of Hawks tried to match Stoyanov’s goal throughout the game, but each time the scoring effort went for naught.

Terrace Coach George Dremousis, though pleased with the victory, knew his squad could have had a more comfortable night if they had been able to put more goals on the scoreboard.

“You give Meadowdale credit, they stuck around,” he stated. “I was telling the guys at halftime, I said, ‘If you let stick around, then it gets interesting and momentum can change in the second half.’ And you saw that. We missed I think, probably, ten – and I stopped counting – just easy finishes.”

Among the many opportunities that the Hawks had at goal were a Diego Anguiniga header at the top of the six-yard box that went wide 12 minutes into the second half, and a Stoyanov low roller six minutes later that was saved off the goal line by Mavericks midfielder Stephen Koon.

“It’s early in the season and we’ll finish those mid-season,” Dremousis said.

Four games into the season, Dremousis sees missing goal-scoring chances as the only worrisome aspect of his squad’s play.

“I think we’re strong in every facet of the game except, right now, the only concern is just a little bit in the finishing,” he said. “We have some good forwards, we have some good midfielders, but they just got to start slotting them. And I think they just got to relax a little too.”

The Mavericks’ first-year head Coach Mike Nelson was also impressed with the Hawks’ on Tuesday.

“They’re a good team; they played hard and the result was in their favor,” he said.

Despite being outplayed for most of the match, Nelson did see some positives out of his Mavs’ squad. “We had our own opportunities,” he explained. “We’re building a good program here. We have a lot of great young players who are stepping up. Win-or-lose we have a lot to look forward to; we have a promising future.”

Meadowdale most dangerous chances to score on the Hawks came after halftime. Three minutes into the second half the Mavs’ Ebrima Sidibeh powered a 30-yard free kick that just sailed over the crossbar; about seven minutes later Alex Farkasosky ended a counterattack with a low shot that was smothered by Terrace goalkeeper Genaro Ruiz.

Nelson noted that since Tuesday’s match-up was a non-conference affair, the Mavs and the Hawks will meet again later this spring in a Wesco League South Conference match on April 5.

“We’ll see them again; so hopefully it will be a different result later on,” he concluded.

Prep Boys Soccer: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, March 21

Meadowdale 0 0 — 0

Terrace 1 0 — 1

Goal scorers: Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 8th minute

Records: Meadowdale 0-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-3-0 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-1-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Stanwood, Friday, March 24, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Everett, Friday, March 24, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski