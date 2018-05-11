Prep boys soccer: Mavs top Royals in penalty kicks Thursday

1 of 13

One day after the Meadowdale Mavericks baseball team ended the season of their counterparts at Lynnwood, the Mavs soccer squad followed suit and eliminated the Royals from further play in 2018.

The Mavericks defeated Lynnwood 4-2 in penalty kicks after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw in their District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out match held Thursday at Shoreline Stadium.

With the loss, the Royals saw their season ended while Meadowdale will get to play on. The Mavs will next face the Squalicum Storm on Saturday, May 12, in the district tourney 3rd place match – the winner of the game will advance to the WIAA 3A State Boys Soccer Tournament later this month.

Thursday’s match was a tight affair as both teams picked up single goals during regular time – Meadowdale got on board first when Inmer Villeda-Guerra scored just before halftime. Lynnwood equalized in the second minute of the second half when Diego Aragon put the ball into the back of the net.

With the match tied at the end of regulation, the teams settled on penalty kicks to decide a victor. Meadowdale was successful with all four of their PK attempts (Momodu Sidibeh, Jacob Potts, Inmer Villeda-Guerra and River Stewart scoring) while the Royals could only convert on one of their three tries. Lynnwood’s Jacob Potts scored on his attempt but Eric Villasenor put his shot wide right and Omar Salcedo had his kick blocked by Meadowdale goalkeeper Ryan Gillis.

The Mavs will have their hands full in the tourney’s third place match against Squalicum on Saturday. The Storm have an overall record of 17-2 this year and averaged more than three goals per match during the regular season.

To view the entire District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2639&sport=9.

In other sports action on Thursday, Meadowdale won the Wesco League South Conference Championships by edging out Edmonds-Woodway and Shorewood at Battle Creek Golf Course in Tulalip.

Prep Boys Soccer: Lynnwood vs. Meadowdale, May 10 (District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament 3rd place/loser-out match)

Lynnwood 0 1 — 1

Meadowdale 1 0 — 1

(Meadowdale wins match with 4-2 advantage in penalty kicks)

Goal scorers:

Inmer Villeda-Guerra (Meadowdale) in the 38th minute

Diego Aragon (Lynnwood) in the 42nd minute

Penalty kick results:

Momodu Sidibeh (Meadowdale) — goal

Kevin Diaz (Lynnwood) — goal

Jacob Potts (Meadowdale) — goal

Eric Villlasenor (Lynnwood) — no goal

Inmer Villeda-Guerra (Meadowdale) — goal

Omar Salcedo (Lynnwood) — no goal

River Stewart (Meadowdale) — goal

Yellow cards:

Omar Alzeer (Lynnwood)

Rofaiel Dawood (Lynnwood)

Leo Ventura (Lynnwood)

Records: Lynnwood 7-11-1 overall; Meadowdale 11-7-2 overall

Lynnwood next match: 2018 season completed

Meadowdale next match: versus Squalicum, Saturday, May 12, 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium (District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament 3rd place / loser-out match)

Prep Boys Golf: Wesco League South Conference Championships, May 10 (18 holes, par 73, Battle Creek Golf Course in Tulalip)

Team scores:

Meadowdale 439

Edmonds-Woodway 459

Shorewood 469

Shorecrest 524

Lynnwood (no qualifying score)

Mountlake Terrace (no qualifying score)

Next meets:

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood to District 1 3A Boys Golf Championships, May 14 & 16, Battle Creek Golf Course in Tulalip

Mountlake Terrace to District 1/2 2A Boys Golf Championships, May 14-15, at Skagit Golf and Country Club in Burlington

–By Doug Petrowski