Members of the Lynnwood Royals and Meadowdale Mavericks boys swim teams joined a couple hundred other Wesco League swimmers at the Last Chance Meet in the Snohomish Aquatic Center on Thursday. The event gave Royal and Maverick swimmers one last opportunity to post qualifying times for the upcoming 3A Boys Swim/Dive District Championships set for Feb. 7-10 back in Snohomish.

–Photos by Doug Petrowski