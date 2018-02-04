Prep boys wrestling: 4 champions for Mavs, 1 for Royals in sub-regional tourney

1 of 3

With 13 wrestlers in the finals and eight champions, Edmonds-Woodway High School dominated another Wesco 3A Sub-Regional Wrestling tournament Saturday at Shorecrest High School.

The Warriors had a finalist in 10 of the 14 weights to amass 419 points, well ahead of second-place Shorewood with 219.5 and third-place Meadowdale with 196.5. The Warriors will advance 21 wrestlers to regionals.

Meadowdale finished the tournament with four champions and advanced nine to regionals.

One of Meadowdale’s wins came in a hard-fought match-up at 132 lbs between the Mavs’ Aria Zarei and E-W’s Salihou Fatty. Zarei tossed Fatty to his back in the first round, scoring a quick takedown and near fall, giving him a 5-0 lead in the first round. In the second and third period, the wrestlers traded a lot of points but Fatty could not overcome the early deficit. When the final buzzer sounded, Zarei had a 14-10 victory.

Lynnwood had two finalists and one champion. The Royals will send five to regionals.

After missing much of the regular season with injuries, Oscar Vazquez earned his way into the 145 lb final against Matthew McMillian from Shorewood. At the end of the third period, the score was knotted at one, forcing a sudden victory overtime period. Vazquez scored a takedown for a 3-1 overtime win.

Regionals will be held Feb. 9-10 at Edmonds Woodway. That tournament will feature schools from Wesco North and South as well as threes schools from the Mid Colombia Conference: Kamiakin, Southridge and Kennewick. Kamiakin and Southridge come into the tournament ranked 3rd and 4th in the state, respectively, by Washington Wrestling Report.

Wesco 3A South Tournament

Team scores: 1, Edmonds-Woodway 419; 2, Shorewood 219.5; 3, Meadowdale 196.5; 4, Shorecrest 187.5; 5, Lynnwood 119.

Regional qualifiers:

106: 1. Baylor Denkinger (E-W), 2. Reece LeCompte (E-W), 3. Kai Layton (SW), 4. Zach Sinnes (Mead)

113: 1. Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama (SC), 2. Ousman Fatty (E-W), 3. Roman Shadduck (SC), 4. Emmanuel Boayke-Ansah (E-W)

120: 1. Howie Hare (E-W), 2. Kelvin Schmidt (SC), 3. Curt Tanaka (SW), 4. Jin Lee (Mead)

126: 1. Grayson LeCompte (E-W), 2. Kody Carpenter (SW), 3. Nathan Lee (Mead), 4. Nahum Cortezzo (E-W)

132: 1. Aria Zarei (Mead), 2. Salihou Fatty (E-W), 3. Tanner Queree (Mead), 4. Elias Meyer (E-W)

138: 1. Elias Lynch (Mead), 2. Trentyn Good (SC), 3. Devin Leach (SW), 4. Ellis Carlson (E-W)

145: 1. Oscar Vasquez (Lynn), 2. Matthew McMillan (SW), 3. Alex Olivera (SW), 4. Thaddius Gonzalez (Mead)

152: 1. Cole Hadaller (E-W), 2. Simon Lee (E-W), 3. Cole Becker (SW), 4. Mark Yamane (SW)

160: 1. Ben Duong (Mead), 2. Ian Mortensen (SC), 3. Edward Soloman (SW), 4. Georgino Moraga (Lynn)

170: 1. Chrisitan Simpson (E-W), 2. Hendrik Wirthwein (SW), 3. Raymond Ricketts (SC), 4. Cesar Ramos-Gunn (E-W)

182: 1. Josh Brown (E-W), 2. Capassio Cherry (E-W), 3. Isaac Hernandez (Lynn), 4. Chauncey Gantt (Mead)

195: 1. Robbie Simanton (EW), 2. Phillip Ball (SW), 3. Luke Walker (E-W), 4. Matthew Pease (SC)

220: 1. Generous Yeh (E-W), 2. Ben Lubag (Lynn), 3. Taejin Thongdee (SW), 4. Brandon Hawk (Lynn)

285: 1. Alex Krueger (Mead), 2. David Rivera (SC), 3. Jonathan Cho (E-W), 4. Kemper Lee (E-W).