Prep boys wrestling: Mavs’ Ball takes 1st at Everett Classic; Royals’ Wolde earns 2nd in Snohomish

Meadowdale High School’s Liam Ball finished in first place at 182 lbs in the Everett Classic wrestling tournament Saturday at Everett High School, and Lynnwood High’s Leul Wolde took second place at 132 lbs at the Panther Classic, hosted by Snohomish High School.
Meadowdale finished 10th as a team in the Everett tourney, scoring 68.5 points, while Lynnwood’s team came in 8th in the Snohomish event, with 85 points
Here are the top MHS and LHS finishers for each tourney:
Everett Classic
106 lbs: Jinn Lee, Meadowdale, tie 5th.
138 lbs: Aria Zarei, Meadowdale, tie 3rd
170 lbs: Jesus Hernandez-Baez, Meadowdale, tie 3rd
182: Liam Ball, Meadowdale, 1st
Panther Classic
106 lbs: Zayne Alrobae, Lynnwood, tie 5th
132: Leul Wolde, Lynnwood, 2nd; Evan Wu, Lynnwood, 5th
138: Morgan Beard, Lynnwood, 5th
145: Oscar Vazquez, Lynnwood, tie 5th
182: Ben Lubag, Lynnwood, tie 5th.
220: Frank Gougouehi, Lynnwood, tie 3rd