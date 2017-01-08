Prep boys wrestling: Mavs’ Ball takes 1st at Everett Classic; Royals’ Wolde earns 2nd in Snohomish

Meadowdale High School’s Liam Ball finished in first place at 182 lbs in the Everett Classic wrestling tournament Saturday at Everett High School, and Lynnwood High’s Leul Wolde took second place at 132 lbs at the Panther Classic, hosted by Snohomish High School.

Meadowdale finished 10th as a team in the Everett tourney, scoring 68.5 points, while Lynnwood’s team came in 8th in the Snohomish event, with 85 points

Here are the top MHS and LHS finishers for each tourney:

Everett Classic

106 lbs: Jinn Lee, Meadowdale, tie 5th.

138 lbs: Aria Zarei, Meadowdale, tie 3rd

170 lbs: Jesus Hernandez-Baez, Meadowdale, tie 3rd

182: Liam Ball, Meadowdale, 1st

Panther Classic

106 lbs: Zayne Alrobae, Lynnwood, tie 5th

132: Leul Wolde, Lynnwood, 2nd; Evan Wu, Lynnwood, 5th

138: Morgan Beard, Lynnwood, 5th

145: Oscar Vazquez, Lynnwood, tie 5th

182: Ben Lubag, Lynnwood, tie 5th.

220: Frank Gougouehi, Lynnwood, tie 3rd