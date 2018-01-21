Prep boys wrestling: Mavs finished 2nd at Lynden Invitational

The Meadowdale Mavericks and Mountlake Terrace Hawks competed in their final multi-team tournament of the 2017-2018 regular season on Saturday as both squads hit the mat at the Lynden Invitational at Lynden High School.
The Mavs earned the second-place team trophy and had two wrestlers claim weight division championships. Meadowdale’s Aria Zarei crushed Newport’s Matthew Dalton 16-0 in the championship match of the 132-pound division; the Mavs’ Ben Duong won the 170-pound division by slipping past Lynden’s Payton Scott in the title contest.
Both teams get back to Wesco League action on Tuesday, Jan. 23, when they face each other in a dual set for 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School.
The 2017-2018 regular season ends for both teams on Thursday, Jan. 23; both squads will begin the postseason at sub-regional tournaments on Feb. 3 — the Mavs at Shorecrest High School and the Hawks at Cedarcrest High School.
Prep Wrestling: 2018 Lynden Invitational, Jan. 20
Team scores:
- Glacier Peak 154
- Meadowdale 140
- Lynden 133.5
- Lake Stevens 103
- Sehome 102
- Bellingham 101
- Mt. Baker 90.5
- Mr. Vernon 87
- Meridian 85.5
- Eastside Catholic 82
- Newport 68
- Ballard 63
- Shorecrest 56
- Mountlake Terrace 54
- Nooksack Valley 46
Top Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace individual results:
113 — Erik Gonzalez (Meadowdale), tied for 4th place
120 — Jin Lee (Meadowdale), tied for 6th place
126 — Nathan Lee (Meadowdale), tied for 6th place
132 — Aria Zarei (Meadowdale), 1st place
138 — Devin DeWeese (Meadowdale), tied for 6th place
145 — Elias Lynch (Meadowdale), tied for 6th place
Connor Lefsky (Mountlake Terrace), tied for 6th place
170 — Ben Duong (Meadowdale), 1st place
182 — Reyne Mack (Mountlake Terrace), 1st place
285 — Alex Krueger (Meadowdale), tied for 6th place
Next match: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
— By Doug Petrowski