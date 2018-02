Meadowdale High School wrestler Aria Zarei will advance to the semifinals at Mat Classic XXX being held at the Tacoma Dome this weekend.

Zarei will face off against Austin Almaguer from Kamiakin at 132 lbs. Almaguer was the top-seeded wrestler from the Region 3 tourney held at Edmonds-Woodway.

Everyone advancing to Saturday will place in state.

— By Mike Cooper