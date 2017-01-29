Prep cheerleading: Second place for Mavs, third for Royals at cheer championships

1 of 4

The cheer squads of Meadowdale, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace High Schools joined 47 other schools from around the state Saturday in Everett for the 2017 Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) State Cheerleading Championships at XFINITY Arena.

The Meadowdale Mavericks, defending state champions in the 2A/3A/4A Non-Tumbling Large division, had to settle for second place in the 3A/4A Non-Tumbling Large division this year as newcomer Eastside Catholic earned the classification’s top score.

The Lynnwood Royals grabbed third place in the 3A/4A Non-Tumbling Large division with a score of 62 points, up from their 53.75 points and sixth place finish the squad took home last year.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks placed third in the 2A/2A Non-Tumbling Medium division on Saturday, less than a point behind the group’s runner-up Steilacoom Red squad. The top three finishers in the 2A/2A Non-Tumbling Medium division were separated by less than three points.

The cheer state championships returned to Everett’s XFINITY Arena after being held on the campus of the University of Washington each year since 2013.

To view all the results from the 2017 WIAA State Cheerleading Championships, click http://www.wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1574. For more photos from the event, click here.

2017 WIAA State Cheerleading Championships (Meadowdale, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace results)

3A/4A Non-Tumbling Large division scores

1. Eastside Catholic 68.5

2. Meadowdale 63.75

3. Lynnwood 62

4. Chiawana 36.5

2B/2A Non-Tumbling Medium division scores

1. River Ridge 64.25

2. Steilacoom – Red 62.75

3. Mountlake Terrace 62

4. Life Christian Academy 56.75

–By Doug Petrowski