Prep cross country: Lynnwood, Meadowdale compete in Wesco League

The Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale and Lynnwood cross country teams got in their last competitive runs over the weekend at the Wesco League Championships in advance of this Saturday’s district meet where berths to the state championships will be up for grabs.

With the results earned at the league championship meet, E-W showed they are ready to compete at the highest levels.

With three runners finishing in the top four, the Warriors’ girls squad won the Wesco League girls team title; the E-W boys placed second in the boys team competition.

Edmonds-Woodway’s Yukino Parle, Olivia Meader-Yetter, Stephanie Wroblewski ran to second, third and fourth place finishes respectively to lead the Warriors to their girls’ Wesco League championship. Taylor Roe, from Lake Stevens, won the girls’ individual title.

On the boys’ side, E-W’s Deyago Peraza was the top finishers among Edmonds School District runners at the league championship. Peraza ran to sixth place; Jackson’s Joseph Skoog won the boys’ individual title.

All four high school teams will be traveling to South Whidbey High School on Saturday, Oct. 28, for the Northwest District Cross Country Championships where district titles and berths to the WIAA State Cross Country Championships will be handed out. For E-W, Meadowdale and Lynnwood, the 3A girls’ race will be run at 10:35 a.m.; the 3A boys’ race is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. For Mountlake Terrace, the 2A girls’ race is set for 12:40 p.m. while the 2A boys’ race takes off at 2 p.m.

Prep Cross Country: Edmonds School District teams at the Wesco League Cross Country Championship Meet, Oct. 21 (5,000 meters course, Lakewood High School)

Boys team scores:

Glacier Peak 55 Edmonds-Woodway 62 Jackson 79 Arlington 84 Lake Stevens 134 Snohomish 140 Shorewood 218 Mountlake Terrace 278 Stanwood 286 Oak Harbor 313 Shorecrest 366 Kamiak 384 Marysville-Getchell 385 Monroe 390 Mount Vernon 404 Everett 424 Cascade 442 Meadowdale 511 Lynnwood 542 Marysville-Pilchuck 553 Mariner 656

Girls team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 102 Snohomish 108 Glacier Peak 131 Lake Stevens 134 Jackson 137 Arlington 137 Stanwood 207 Shorewood 216 Mount Vernon 225 Kamiak 280 Monroe 298 Mountlake Terrace 308 Oak Harbor 352 Marysville-Getchell 358 Shorecrest 359 Mariner 400 Cascade 445 Everett 450 Lynnwood 452 Meadowdale 596

Edmonds School District top runners, boys (186 runners):

Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:12.58 Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:21.56 Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:27.81 Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:27.97 Jacob Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:28.27 Jaden Lofrese (Mountlake Terrace), 16:37.38 Josiah Ponton (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:42.91 Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 16:52.42 Kalevi Paavola (Edmonds-Woodway), 16:55.28 Colin Knechtel (Meadowdale), 16:59.16

Edmonds School District top runners, girls (161 runners):

Yukino Parle (Edmonds-Woodway), 17:47.54 Olivia Meader-Yetter (Edmonds-Woodway), 18:26.76 Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 18:39.12 Joan Park (Mountlake Terrace), 20:18.06) Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 20:20.91 Brooke Schroeder (Lynnwood), 20:32.57

–By Doug Petrowski