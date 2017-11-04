Prep cross country: Mavs, Royals compete at WIAA State Championships

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors led a contingent of runners from all four Edmonds School District (ESD) high schools at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) State Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

With three runners finishing in the top five, the Warriors girls squad placed second in state for 3A classification teams. E-W’s Yukino Parle finished second among all runners in the 3A girls race; teammates Olivia Meader-Yetter and Stephanie Wroblewski ran to fourth and fifth place finishes respectively.

On the boys side, the Warriors earned fourth place in the 3A team competition; Deyago Peraza led the squad with a 21st place finish.

This is the third straight year the Edmonds-Woodway girls have brought home the 3A state runner-up trophy and the second straight year the Warrior boys have finished fourth at state.

Full squads from E-W and individual competitors from Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Meadowdale were among the hundreds of runners that qualified for the state championship meet. The races were held on a 5,000 meter course through Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

Prep Cross Country: WIAA State Cross Country Championships, Nov. 4 (5,000 meter at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco)

Top ESD individual girls results:

Yukino Parle (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd in 3A race (17:55.30)

Olivia Meader-Yetter (Edmonds-Woodway), 4th in 3A race (18:16.70)

Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 5th in 3A race (18:24.00)

Joan Park (Mountlake Terrace), 12th in 2A race (19:37.80)

Marika Jamtaas (Mountlake Terrace), 54th in 2A race (20:23.50)

Brooke Schroeder (Lynnwood), 60th in 3A race (19:39.70)

Meagan Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 66th in 2A race (20:34.40)

Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 68th in 3A race (19:48.50)

Kaitlynn Rust (Edmonds-Woodway), 98th in 3A race (20:17.60)

Sofia Gard (Edmonds-Woodway), 99th in 3A race (20:18.30)

Thea McAfee (Edmonds-Woodway), 152nd in 3A race (22:29.80)

Top ESD individual boys results:

Jaden Lofrese (Mountlake Terrace), 9th in 2A race (16:04.90)

Deyago Peraza (Edmonds-Woodway), 21st in 3A race (15:57.60)

Dylan Hartono (Edmonds-Woodway), 26th in 3A race (16:06.00)

Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 27th in 3A race (16:05.20)

Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 34th in 2A race (16:35.10)

Jacob Willcox (Edmonds-Woodway), 42nd in 3A race (16:16.30)

Grant Christian (Edmonds-Woodway), 48th in 3A race (16:18.90)

Colin Knechtel (Meadowdale), 52nd in 3A race (16:21.10)

Kalevi Paavola (Edmonds-Woodway), 67th in 3A race (16:32.00)

Josiah Ponton (Edmonds-Woodway), 82nd in 3A race (16:42.60)

Micah Murphy (Lynnwood), 98th in 3A race (16:50.80)

3A girls team results:

1. North Central 42

2. Edmonds-Woodway 114

3. Ballard 157

4. Garfield 167

5. Kamiakin 174

6. Snohomish 191

7. Eastside Catholic 191

8. Shorecrest 209

9. Central Kitsap 214

10. Ingraham 216

11. Redmond 223

12. Stadium 230

13. Lincoln (Tacoma) 286

14. Wilson (Tacoma) 320

15. Capital 327

16. Peninsula 345

3A boys team results:

1. Kamiakin 55

2. Interlake 92

3. North Central 97

4. Edmonds-Woodway 130

5. Gig Harbor 169

6. Ballard 191

7. Redmonds 200

8. Bainbridge 221

9. Arlington 233

10. Lakeside (Seattle) 239

11. Snohomish 271

12. Central Kitsap 284

13. Wilson (Tacoma) 288

14. Lakes 323

15. Stadium 383

16. Yelm 416

–By Doug Petrowski