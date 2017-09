Prep cross country scores: Mavs boys and girls compete at meet in Shoreline

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, Lake Stevens and Shorewood, Sept. 20

(5,000 meter course at Hamlin Park, Shoreline)

Boys team scores:

Shorewood 26 Terrace 41 Lake Stevens 80 Meadowdale 87

Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale boys top individual finishes:

Jaden Lofrese (Mountlake Terrace), 17:23.10 Alex WIlliams (Mountlake Terrace), 17:44.30 Ivan Moulton (Mountlake Terrace), 17:54.90 Tymothy Harris (Mountlake Terrace), 18:02.20 Andy Burk (Meadowdale), 18:05.30 Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace), 18:13.20

Girls team scores:

Shorewood 21 Terrace 44 Lake Stevens 70 Meadowdale 111

Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale girls top individual finishes:

Joan Park (Mountlake Terrace), 21:15.50 Sandra Hart (Mountlake Terrace), 21:32.10 Meagan Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 22:17.40 Marika Jamtaas (Mountlake Terrace), 22:24.10 Kiara Dailer (Meadowdale), 23:49.50 Lindee Cutler (Mountlake Terrace), 23:52.80

Mountlake Terrace next meets: Seaside Three-Course Challenge at Seaside, Oregon and Bellevue Invitational at Sammamish State Park, Saturday, Sept. 23

Meadowdale next meet: Seaside Three-Course Challenge, Seaside, Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 23