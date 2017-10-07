Prep football: E-W defeats Mavs 21-6 in ‘Jam the Stands’ rivalry game

1 of 7

Edmonds-Woodway’s Cappassio Cherry rushed for over 300 yards, allowing the Warriors to eventually pull away for a hard-fought 21-6 victory over Meadowdale Friday night at Edmonds Stadium. E-W was ahead 7-6 at the half in this year’s “Jam the Stands” rivalry game, a half that saw the teams combine for 14 possessions, yielding just one touchdown for each side.

“It’s a rivalry, sure,” said Warrior coach John Gradwohl. “I’d like to have played at a higher level, but I’m happy with the win. I think initially we let the moment (of playing Meadowdale) get to us.”

The game was scoreless until, with 3:13 left in the second quarter, Maverick tight end Will Moloney capped a 50-yard drive with a 6-yard TD reception from Hunter Moen. The scoring opportunity was created when Will Schafer intercepted a Warrior pass and returned it 12 yards. The drive started with a 12-yard run by Matthew Johnson, followed by a succession of Moen passes, including three to tailback Jashon Butler and a 15 yarder to Jayden Jackson. A bad snap on the extra point kept the lead at 6-0.

On the ensuing drive, Edmonds -Woodway needed just seven plays, all of them on the ground, to tie the score and then take the lead when Jackson Karr successfully kicked the extra point. Cherry had rushes of 17, 12, 22, and 6 before scoring on an 11-yard run. Noah Becker had the other carry on the drive, going for 8 yards.

Cherry, who had 147 yards on just 16 carries in the first half, had this to say of his effort: “I’m just fortunate to have such a great line to run behind. Without them, I couldn’t do it.”

Like the Mavericks in the first half, the Warriors’ first score of the second half was also set up by an interception, in this case by E-W’s Becker. Starting from their own 20, the Mavericks were moving down the field steadily, mostly behind the arm of Moen.

Drew Harvey had a 12-yard reception and — sandwiched around a couple of runs — Schaefer had catches of both 20 and 22 yards, putting the Mavs deep into Warrior territory. Becker’s interception stifled the drive and it was E-W back on offense.

Starting from their own 30, Cherry had four rushes totaling 15 yards, then E-W quarterback Reilly Chappell scrambled for 12 yards before he found Becker for a 32-yard pass. After a couple more Cherry runs, Chappell faked a hand-off to Cherry and kept it himself for a run around the left end and an easy stroll into the end zone.

“He runs the teams and makes a lot of calls,” said Gradwohl of his senior quarterback. “He saw something and checked off on the play.” Chappell said this of the decision to keep it himself: “The entire year, nobody has really respected me running the ball. They really crashed hard on the running back and I held the ball a little longer and saw the linebacker bite, and there was nobody on the left side.”

Down by eight to start the final quarter, the Mavs once again took to the air. A quick succession of mid-range passes had the Mavs on the Warriors’ side of the field with a chance to narrow the gap, but the drive stalled at the 45 and after a short punt, E-W had the ball back. Keeping the ball on the ground for all but one play, the Warriors moved 52 yards in seven plays and with just over 4 minutes left in the game, Cherry scored on a draw play from 6 yards. Following the extra point, E-W put some distance between them and the Mavericks, leading 21-6.

Meadowdale was unable to score again and the Warriors — only needing to run out the clock — once again turned to Cherry, who had not one but two long touchdowns called back on the final drive. He was, however, able to increase his total rushing for the game to 302 yards.

The Mavericks saw good performances by Schafer (5 catches for 68 yards as well as an interception) and Moen (184 yards passing) in defeat. The Warriors, in addition to Cherry’s 300-plus game, got 73 yards receiving from Becker.

The next game for the Mavericks (2-2 league, 3-3 overall,) is against Lynnwood on Friday night. The Warriors (3-0, 5-1) take on Mountlake Terrace in a rare Thursday night tilt.

“I’m very glad to get this win and very glad to be in first place in league,” Chappell said.

Meadowdale 0 6 0 0 – 6

Edmonds Woodway 0 7 7 7 – 21

Scoring Summary

MEA 3:13, 2nd — Will Moloney 6-yard pass from Hunter Moen (run failed).

EW- 1:04 2nd -Cappassio Cherry 10 yard run (Jackson Karr kick)

EW- 5:02 3rd-Reilly Chappell 2 yard run (Karr kick)

EW- 4:34 4th-Cherry 7-yard run (Karr kick)

— By Jeff Smarr