Sports Prep football gallery: Royals fall to Shorecrest, 46 – 7 Sep 23, 2017 56 0 1 of 13 Lynnwood Captains Tommy Ni (52), Joseph Albizures (72), Oscar Nunez (31) and Nate Killen (7) walk out for the coin toss. Royals defensive back Sayon Savorn (11) closes in on Shorecrest runner Chris Lee. Sophomore running back Daniel Tran (24) takes the hand off. Royals quarterback Nate Killen (7) throws on a run. Caleb Hurr (33) runs hard up the middle for the Royals. Lynnwood receiver Ryan Truong goes up for a pass in the end zone, only to have it broken up by a Scots defender. Junior Isaac Guajardo (20) makes a diving tackle on punt coverage. The Royals Cheer squad performs at halftime. The Lynnwood Players are welcomed back to the field for the second half by the cheerleaders. Russel Arellano makes an open field tackle on Shorecrest runner Chris Lee. Lynnwood Captain Oscar Nunez punts for the Royals. Robert Boyce (12) on a kick return. Jake Escalante (61) makes a tackle in the backfield on Scots running back Matthew Potter. Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood Friday night with a final score of 46 – 7. –Photos by Scott Williams