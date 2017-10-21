Prep football: Lynnwood records first victory of the season in Homecoming game

1 of 9

In a battle of winless teams, the Lynnwood Royals jumped out to an early lead Friday night against the Chargers of Marysville-Getchell, scoring 20 points in the first quarter. That would prove to be enough, as the Royals held on to defeat their Wesco 3A North counterparts, 30-13 at Edmonds Stadium in front of a large Lynnwood student section celebrating Homecoming.

This season has seen Lynnwood struggle to generate much offense. That was not the case Friday night as Royals senior running back Emmanuel Jackson-Willson would take the hand-off on the first play of the game and scamper 55-yards for the score.

“Man, I want to give our O-line props,” said Lynnwood Head Coach Keauntea Bankhead. “One of the things we practiced all week was we got to be able to run the ball. We haven’t had those types of big, explosive plays all season, so It was good to see him come out and make that big play. He’s a senior and he’s a tough runner as you can see. He runs hard, he runs downhill, and he does what he’s asked.”

Jackson-Willson would score again just on a 2-yard plunge to give the Royals a 13-0 lead after the 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

On the ensuing kick-off, Getchell’s Caleb White would mishandle the rain-soaked ball, only to have Lynnwood’s Jerry Pham recover at the Chargers’ 24-yard line.

The Royals would capitalize on the turnover four plays later, when senior Ryan Truong would punch it in from 2-yards out to increase the lead to 20-3.

The Chargers would finally get on the scoreboard at the start the second quarter. On 4th down, quarterback Caleb Koellmer dropped back, avoided a sack before finding receiver Trey Padgett in the end zone for the 25-yard touchdown strike.

Just before the half, Oscar Nunez would add a 27-yard field goal for the Royals to give them a 23-7 lead to go into the break.

Getchell struck first in the second half, on a 1-yard quarterback keeper up the middle by Koellmer. The 2-point conversion failed, leaving them trailing the Royals 23-13.

Three plays later, Lynnwood’s Jackson-Willson would put an exclamation point on his big night with his third touchdown of the game breaking away for a 59-yard touchdown run. He would finish the night with over 200 yards rushing and three of Lynnwood’s four touchdowns.

Getchell’s next drive would come to a halt when a Koellmer pass was intercepted by Russel Arrellano.

Lynnwood’s defense put the lid on the Chargers night, forcing two turnovers on downs and the second of Arrellano’s interceptions to close out the scoreless fourth quarter.

“I’m just happy for these kids. They’ve been working hard all season and tonight it finally paid off. I’m proud of them and I’m very grateful for the group of guys that I have. It’s been a tough season, so to finally get one, it feels good,” said a smiling Coach Bankhead after the game. “Until 2 years ago, we hadn’t won a homecoming game in fifteen years, but we’re on a streak now. We got three in a row. That’s what I told them tonight, at least let’s keep this homecoming streak going. They came out and got the win. They wanted it. It’s Homecoming and their friends and families are here, so I’m happy for these guys that their hard work finally paid off.”

Lynnwood (0-5, 1-7) will play next on Friday, Oct. 27, when the travel to Everett, to take on the Seagulls at 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Prep Football: Marysville-Getchell vs. Lynnwood, Oct. 20

Getchell 0 7 6 0 — 13

Lynnwood 20 3 7 0 — 30

First Quarter

11:40 — Emmanuel Jackson-Willson (Lynnwood) 55-yard TD Run; PAT Kick good

7: 35 — Emmanuel Jackson-Willson (Lynnwood) 55-yard TD Run; 2-point conversion failed

2: 24 — Ryan Truong (Lynnwood) 5-yard TD Run; PAT Kick good

Second Quarter

10:45 — Caleb Koellmer (Getchell) 25-yard TD pass to Trey Padgett; PAT kick good

1:28 — Oscar Nunez (Lynnwood) 27-yard field goal

Third Quarter

8:58 — Caleb Koellmer (Getchell) 1-yard TD run; 2-point conversion failed

8:10 — Emmanuel Jackson-Willson (Lynnwood) 59-yard TD Run; PAT Kick good

Fourth Quarter

No scoring

Records

Lynnwood 0-5 in Wesco 3A South League, 1-7 overall; Marysville-Getchell 0-5 in Wesco 3A North, 0-8 overall

Lynnwood next game

Lynnwood versus Everett, Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium, Everett

–Story and photos by Scott Williams