Meadowdale High School’s football team (4-3 overall, 3-2 league) had an easy time with the Lynnwood Royals Friday night, as quarterback Hunter Moen threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns to secure a 52-17 Wesco 3A South win.

The Mavs’ Colton Walsh caught five passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. The Royals are now 0-5 league, 0-7 overall.