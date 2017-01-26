Prep girls basketball: Royals remain undefeated after victory over Shorecrest

1 of 10

In what many expected to be a showdown between 3A Wesco League heavyweights, it was the Lynnwood Royals that delivered a knockout blow early, ending any doubts as to who would be left standing on Wednesday.

The Royals went on an 11-0 run in the first quarter and never looked back to hand the Shorecrest Scots their first league defeat of the season 48-32 at Lynnwood High School.

With the win, Lynnwood took over sole possession of first place in the 2A/3A Wesco League standings with a league mark of 8-0; the Scots fell to 7-1 in league play.

Down 10-4 just past the midpoint of the first quarter, Shorecrest Coach Dori Monson called a timeout hoping to slow down the Royals’ early momentum. But coming out of the timeout, Lynnwood’s Taylor Fahey drained a jumper from behind the three-point arc, giving the Royals a 13-4 lead and the rout was on.

“That was a big win,” Fahey said. “We were both undefeated in league play. So that will boost our confidence.”

Fahey scored 10 points for Lynnwood in the victory, but the senior was more excited to talk about the Royals’ defensive effort, holding the Scots to their second-lowest offensive output of the season.

“Defense is where it is all at,” Fahey said. “If you play good defense, the offense will just kind of come to you. That’s where the fire is in the game.”

With their biggest offensive threat – junior Julia Strand – sidelined due to injury, the Scots had to rely on a young roster that included two freshmen and a sophomore in the starting lineup. The squad struggled with shooting, going 10-for-31 (32.25 percent) from the field and 11-for-21 (52.4 percent) from the free throw line.

Kira Wood scored 12 points to lead Shorecrest, but the freshman was the only Scot to reach double-figures in scoring.

Senior Kelsey Rogers led the Royals with 15 points, 11 in the first half and most on turnaround moves in the lane against a Scots’ collapsing zone defense.

“We were still going to look inside if the option was available,” Rogers explained of the Royals’ game plan, “but (we were) mostly just looking for the open shot.”

Teammate Kaprice Boston added 11 points as all five Lynnwood starters scored in the contest.

The victory was the 20th straight in Wesco League competition for Lynnwood; the last league loss for the Royals was a 61-49 defeat to Glacier Peak in February 2015.

After starting the year 4-4, Lynnwood has now won eight straight. “We’re more and more confident with each game,” Rogers said. “We had a rough start but each game we are getting better and better. There’s only one direction we are looking to go and that is up.”

While spirits are high among Royals’ teammates, Fahey cautioned against overconfidence.

“You’ve always got to stay humble because any team can come out and give you a game. So we’ve got to be ready for anything,” she said.

The Royals will return to action on Friday, Jan. 27, when the Mountlake Terrace Hawks come to Lynnwood High School for a 7:15 p.m. match-up.

Prep Girls Basketball: Shorecrest at Lynnwood, Jan. 25

Shorecrest 8 7 5 12 — 32

Lynnwood 19 14 10 5 — 48

Lynnwood individual scoring: Kelsey Rogers 15, Kaprice Boston 11, Taylor Fahey 10, Reilly Walsh 6, Kia Crawford 4, Valerie Bell 2, Abby Douglas, Rachel Walsh, Nakia Boston, Amayah Kirkman, Kau’I Pi’ilani, Maddie Morgan

Shorecrest individual scoring: Kira Wood 12, Jazlyn Owens 6, Audrey Dietz 5, Amanda Kagarabi 4, Amanda Lee 2, Sydney VanNess 2, Hailey Bouffiou 1,

Records: Lynnwood 7-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-4 overall; Shorecrest 7-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-4 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Mountlake Terrace, Friday, Jan. 27, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–Photos by Scott Williams