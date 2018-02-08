Prep girls basketball: Lynnwood cruises to victory over Everett

1 of 8

The Lynnwood Royals girls basketball finished the regular season as the sixth place team in 3A Wesco leaving them to fight for their playoff lives Wednesday night in a play-in game against Everett. Lynnwood never trailed in the game on their way to an easy 67-26 win over the Everett Seagulls at Lynnwood High School.

The winner moves on to the 3A District tournament while the loser’s season came to an end.

This season is the first time in eight years the Lynnwood girls basketball team hasn’t entered post season as the top seed in the district tournament.

This year, five Wesco 3A teams automatically qualified for the tournament, while seeds six through nine qualified through loser-out, play-in games.

From the opening tip, Wednesday’s game was never in question.

Lynnwood executed a game plan of intense full court pressure to facilitate an early lead so they could rest some players. Then, the Royals defense overwhelmed Everett’s guards, forcing poor passes and steals that turned into many transition scoring opportunities. At halftime, Lynnwood had a 32-20 lead.

Leading that scoring attack was sophomore guard Nakia Boston, who had 12 first-half points and finished with a game-high 21 points.

“That was the plan. Pressure defense, get a lead early, so we could try and get a lot of rest tonight, because we have a back to back tomorrow night,” said Royals head coach Brandon Newby after the game.

The Seagulls only managed six points in the second half, while the Royals notched 35 from seven different players as they cruised to the 41-point win.

The victory earns Lynnwood a berth in the District 1 3A tournament where they will face Edmonds School District rival Edmonds-Woodway Warriors Thursday night, Feb. 8 at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The game begins at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Everett at Lynnwood, Feb. 7

Everett 7 13 4 2 — 26

Lynnwood 17 15 23 12 — 67

Everett scoring: Daz Parker 8, Kate Pohland 8, Brooklyn Johnson 7, Amina Hussein 2, Morgan Carter 1

Lynnwood scoring: Nakia Boston 21, Vang Vo 12, Abby Douglas 9, Rachel Walsh 7, Liz Jones 7, Amayah Kirkman 6, Emily Whybark 5, Marika Canda 0, Katelyn Kesinger 0, Kau’i Pi’ilani 0

Records: Everett 4-8 in 3A Wesco League, 5-17 overall; Lynnwood 7-5 in 3A Wesco League, 12-9 overall

Everett’s next game: Eliminated from the post season. Season is over.

Lynnwood’s next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway Warriors Thursday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

–Story and photos by Scott Williams