The schedule has been finalized for the regional round match-up for the Lynnwood girls basketball team, and the Royals (19-4, no. 10 seed) will play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bothell High School against the no. 15 seed Mt. Spokane Wildcats (18-5).

The game is a winner-to-state, loser-out contest. State 3A basketball play begins next week at the Tacoma Dome.